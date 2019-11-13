Maycee Barber vs. Roxanne Modafferi Agreed To For UFC 246

Maycee Barber’s rise up the flyweight rankings will continue on Jan. 18 at UFC 246 as she will take on Roxanne Modafferi. MMA Junkie was first to report the news. MMA News has since confirmed the matchup is verbally agreed to.

Barber has made it known she wants to become the youngest champion in UFC history as she is only 21-years-old. The Roufusport product is coming off of a very impressive TKO win over Gillian Robertson at UFC Boston to put her into the top-10 of the division.

“The Future” is currently undefeated at 8-0 and is 3-0 inside the Octagon with her other two wins also coming by TKO over J.J. Aldrich and Hannah Cifers.

Roxanne Modafferi, meanwhile, is coming off of a decision loss to Jennifer Maia at UFC San Antonio. Before that, she edged out a split-decision over Antonina Shevchenko. The 37-year-old is currently 23-16 as a pro and is ranked ninth in the flyweight division.

Of course, UFC 246 is expected to go down on Jan. 18 where Conor McGregor has announced he will headline that card. Yet, nothing is official on that front, but all signs point to him taking on Donald Cerrone.