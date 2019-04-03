Maycee Barber Will Sit Several Weeks After Hand Surgery

Despite wanting to get back into the Octagon quickly following her recent victory, rising UFC women’s strawweight prospect Maycee Barber will have to sit out for several weeks after undergoing hand surgery. “The Future” revealed on her Instagram story that she underwent surgery for a fractured hand recently. The surgery came after Barber’s victory at UFC Nashville:

“For everyone who is asking I fractured my hand in the first round of the fight last weekend so this morning I went in to have it put back together.”

She scored a second-round TKO victory against J.J. Aldrich in her flyweight debut. ESPN reports that Barber underwent the first surgery of her career to repair her fractured hand. She was initially targeting a return in July for International Fight Week.

However, with an 8-12 week recovery period after her surgery, that date is looking unlikely. Now, Barber is hoping to get back into the Octagon around August. Barber said that, given her nutrition plan stays on pace, she hopes to return to 115 pounds:

“If the nutrition plan stays on pace during this break she may be able to return to 115,” Barber said. “We will just have to see how her body responds.”



What do you think about Barber’s last performance against J.J. Aldrich?