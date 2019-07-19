Mayhem Miller Sentenced To Jail On Felony Charge

Troubled MMA veteran Jason “Mayhem” Miller will be behind bars for the immediate future.

According to a report from the Orange County Register, Miller pleaded guilty to two charges. They stem from him violating a protective order to stay away from his ex-girlfriend. Court records showed he smashed a large marble table at her home and was sentenced to one year in jail for the crime.

‘Mayhem’ entered his guilty plea yesterday (Thurs., July 18, 2019) on a felony count of vandalism and a misdemeanor count of violating a protective stay-away order. The beleaguered MMA veteran has been incarcerated since October 19, 2018. He was arrested for not only smashing the table but also for punching holes in and removing doors from the home. Prosecutors claimed he also removed his ex-girlfriend’s garage door from its track.

Long List Of Legal Issues

The arrest was obviously only the latest in a long and disturbing string of legal troubles for the onetime UFC competitor.

Miller was once found with a bulletproof vest and knives, a machete, a samurai sword, an axe, and nunchucks. The incident led to another arrest in January 2018. He had previously resolved several legal issues in 2017 and was facing up to 21 years in prison if he got into more trouble. He did, yet it appears he was only given one year in jail for his current arrest.

Miller has been out of fighting since he lost to Mattia Schiavolin in Italy’s Venator FC back in 2016. He came in 22 pounds overweight for the fight. Prior to that, he had not fought since his last UFC bout in May 2012. Miller was always an over-the-top personality, but his post-UFC life was littered with concerning legal trouble. In one such instance, he chronicled a standoff with sheriffs at his home on social media.

He had previously gained some degree of notoriety by hosting MTV’s “Bully Beatdown.”