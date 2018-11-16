Floyd Mayweather Says Fight With Khabib ‘Has To’ Be Boxing

Talk of a potential fight between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Khabib Nurmagomedov has been going around for some time now. Khabib comes off the biggest win over his career last month. He successfully retained his lightweight title against Conor McGregor at UFC 229. “The Eagle” submitted the Irishman in the fourth round via neck crank.

Soon after, Khabib called out Mayweather in a video alongside Mayweather Promotions’ Leonard Ellerbe. Mayweather has expressed interest in fighting Khabib, however, in a recent interview with TMZ Sports, “Money” confirms that the fight “has to” be under boxing rules (via MMA Fighting):

“They came to me talking about the Khabib fight,” Mayweather said. “Khabib called me out, I didn’t call Khabib out. They said it has to happen in the octagon and I said, ‘You just tell me where Khabib has made nine figures before in the octagon.

“If he hasn’t made nine figures, he’s not the A side. I’m the A side, so if you guys want the fight to happen, you must come my way. My way, my rules. Has to [be boxing]. My way, my rules. I’m Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather.

“Even if it don’t happen, I’m comfortable. I’ve got a great life. Houses all over L.A. I’m retired and I’m still living a great life.”

Last year, Mayweather stepped into the ring with then-UFC lightweight champ Conor McGregor. The entire ordeal was a huge circus act, however, Mayweather won the bout via 10th round TKO. With the victory, Mayweather extended his undefeated record to 50-0.

What do you think about Mayweather saying a fight with Khabib would have to be in boxing?