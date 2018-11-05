Rizin 14 – Mayweather vs. Nasukawa Promo Released (Video)

Floyd Mayweather is turning the heads of the combat sporting world once again. As if fighting Conor McGregor inside a boxing ring wasn’t big enough, “Money” is now stepping into the world of mixed martial arts (MMA) – sort of. It was announced that Mayweather will be fighting Tenshin Nasukawa at Rizin 14 on December 31st in Japan.

While the fight will take place under an MMA promotion’s banner, the rules of the contest remain unclear. We already know what Joe Rogan thinks will happen should Mayweather allow Tenshin to kick. But with that being said, fight fans will have to sit back and wait on news of the stipulations for the contest. Mayweather has been teasing fighting in MMA since his promotional tour with McGregor.

Perhaps he really could be following up on his promise to step into the cage. With that being said, the first promo for Mayweather’s fight against Tenshin has been released. Check out the promo for the December bout here below:

Rizin 14 will take place live from the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan. Other notable names such as former UFC flyweight title contender Kyoji Horiguchi will also be on the card.

What do you think about the Mayweather vs. Nasukawa promo?