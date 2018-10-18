Floyd Mayweather Says He’ll Rematch McGregor After Fighting Khabib

Floyd Mayweather says he’ll be going for another boxing match with Conor McGregor after taking on Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Mayweather recently turned some heads when he teased a potential boxing match with Nurmagomedov. “The Eagle” was seen in a video with Mayweather Promotions CEO Leonard Ellerbe where Nurmagomedov had some fun saying he’d fight Mayweather to settle the battle of the undefeated fighters. “Money” saw it as an opportunity to cash in.

Floyd Mayweather Wants A New Bout & A Rematch

Mayweather appears to be on a “Boxing Mixed Martial Artists Tour.” After defeating McGregor back in Aug. 2017, Mayweather is now eyeing “The Eagle.” He told TMZ that he’s willing to have a rematch with the “Notorious” one afterwards (via BJPenn.com):

“McGregor was talking that sh*t so it ain’t over. After me and Khabib we lock-up, me and McGregor going to lock-up again.”

Mayweather also said in the interview that he’d actually make more money fighting Nurmagomedov than he did sharing the ring with McGregor. Mayweather vs. McGregor ended up being the second highest grossing pay-per-view, just behind Mayweather vs. Manny Pacquiao. While Mayweather vs. Nurmagomedov seems far-fetched, so was Mayweather vs. McGregor but it happened.

UFC president Dana White isn’t likely willing to deal with Showtime again as he doesn’t have the best relationship with Showtime Sports president Stephen Espinoza. On top of that, he’d likely see another one of his stars fall to Mayweather. Time will tell if any of this leads anywhere.

Do you believe we’re in for another freak show fight, or is all this just talk?