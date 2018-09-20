Mayweather Wants Tune-Up Fight Before Manny Pacquiao Rematch

It looks like the possibility of Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao rematching inside the boxing ring is very real. Earlier this week news broke that Mayweather was interested in running things back with his longtime rival. Mayweather defeated Pacquiao via decision back in 2015.

TMZ Sports now reports that Mayweather might fight one ore two more times before rematching Pacquiao in December:

“I know everybody’s heard about the Mayweather-Pacquiao fight, but before the Mayweather-Pacquiao rematch, I will be back in Tokyo for a huge boxing event. Stay tuned,” Mayweather said.

Also, Mayweather isn’t just keeping his eyes on boxers as potential opponents. It turns out he also has his eyes on kick boxers and MMA fighters as well:

“Floyd hasn’t yet picked an opponent — and he ain’t just lookin’ at boxers — he’s also checking out kickboxers and MMA fighters.”

A rematch with Conor McGregor has reportedly not been amongst those things considered.

Who would you like to see Mayweather fight next?