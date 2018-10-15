Conor McGregor Hangs With Jerry Jones At Dallas Cowboys Game (Photos)

UFC mega-star Conor McGregor is everywhere. Yesterday (Sun. October 14, 2018) “The Notorious” was at an NFL game featuring the Dallas Cowboys against the Jacksonville Jaguars. McGregor was showing support for the Dallas football franchise, speaking to players and owner Jerry Jones before the game. Here’s McGregor mixing it up with players and even tossing the pigskin around before the game:

McGregor also helped pump up the Cowboys before they took the field against Jacksonville:

Dallas ended up defeating the Jaguars 40-7 in one of the week’s bigger upsets around the league. McGregor apparently enjoyed the game alongside Jerry Jones. The Irishman suggested he offered Jones some of his “Proper 12” Irish whiskey as well:

“McGregor x Jones x Murdoch. Congratulations to the @dallascowboys on a phenomenal performance today!

@_4dak @jmheath5 @ezekielelliott on that billionaire buzz straight to the top!

Enjoy that @properwhiskey tonight boys!

Proper Cowboys let’s GO!”

What do you think about McGregor hanging out at the Dallas Cowboys’ game?