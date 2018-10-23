Conor McGregor Gives Round-By-Round Breakdown Of Khabib Loss

Conor McGregor has suffered his second defeat inside the UFC Octagon. “The Notorious” made his highly-anticipated return to the cage earlier this month (Sat. October 6, 2018). He challenged Khabib Nurmagomedov for the UFC lightweight title he once held. However, “The Eagle” submitted the Irishman via fourth-round submission.

After the fight, McGregor has declared his desires for an immediate rematch. Given how dominant Khabib’s performance was, however, it’s hard to argue a rematch is needed. McGregor hasn’t offered an elaborate statement on the loss since the fight, but that all changed last night. “Mystic Mac” took to Instagram last night and offered a lengthy round-by-round breakdown of the contest.

McGregor Breaks Down Khabib Loss

Here’s what McGregor had to say:

“Thoughts on my last fight. Round 1. I believe from a sport standpoint, round 1 was his. Top position against the fence. Zero position advancement or damage inflicted. But top position. From a fight standpoint the first round is mine. Actual shots landed and a willingness to engage. Straight left early. Knee to the head on the low shot. Elbows in any and all tie up scenarios.

“Opponent just holding the legs against the fence for almost the entire round. Round 2 he is running away around the cage before being blessed with a right hand that changed the course of the round, and the fight. It was a nice shot. After the shot I bounced back up to engage instantly, but again he dipped under to disengage. That is the sport and it was a smart move that led to a dominant round, so no issue.

“Well played. If I stay switched on and give his stand up even a little more respect, that right hand never gets close and we are talking completely different now. I gave his upright fighting no respect in preparation. No specific stand up spars whatsoever. Attacking grapplers/wrestlers only. That won’t happen again. I also gave my attacking grappling no respect. To defense minded. Lessons.

“Listen to nobody but yourself on your skill set. You are the master of your own universe. I am the master of this. I must take my own advice. Round 3. After the worst round of my fighting career, I come back and win this round. Again walking forward, walking him down, and willing to engage. Round 4. My recovery was not where it could have been here. That is my fault.

“Although winning the early exchanges in 4, he dips under again and I end up in a bad position with over 3 on the clock. I work to regain position and end up upright, with my back to the fence. A stable position. Here however, I made a critical error of abandoning my over hook at this crucial time, exposing the back, and I end up beaten fair and square.

“What can I say? It was a great fight and it was my pleasure. I will be back with my confidence high. Fully prepared. If it is not the rematch right away, no problem. I will face the next in line. It’s all me always, anyway. See you soon my fighting fans I love you all”

