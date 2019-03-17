Conor McGregor Disses Max Holloway, ‘Blessed’ Fires Back

Conor McGregor is still poking fun at his 2013 victory over Max Holloway, but “Blessed” isn’t one to stay quiet.

Holloway is set to compete for the interim Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight title. “Blessed” is already the featherweight kingpin, but he’ll have a chance to be a double champ if he can defeat Dustin Poirier. That bout will headline UFC 236 on April 13.

McGregor Reflects, Holloway Answers Back

McGregor has long been roasting Holloway over their 2013 bout. The “Notorious” one once again made reference to sunglasses on his Twitter account:

McGregor’s Garden!

Now where the fuck are them sunglasses? pic.twitter.com/HxWceONYhv — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) March 17, 2019

“McGregor’s Garden! Now where the f*ck are them sunglasses?”

Holloway fired off a series of responses:

lol there you are my bratha. glad you got to relive your best years today in Boston — Max Holloway (@BlessedMMA) March 17, 2019

“lol there you are my bratha. Glad you got to relive your best years today in Boston.”

but if we talking about the past remember this. I was 21. You were 25. — Max Holloway (@BlessedMMA) March 17, 2019

“But if we talking about the past, remember this. I was 21, you were 25.”

This is me at 25 pic.twitter.com/FYjF5DoSXA — Max Holloway (@BlessedMMA) March 17, 2019

“This is me at 25.”

This is you at 21 https://t.co/Z4RSvIHHWc — Max Holloway (@BlessedMMA) March 17, 2019

“This is you at 21.”

Also Dennis beat me that summer too so if beating 21 year old Max is a trophy to you congrats you share it with Dennis — Max Holloway (@BlessedMMA) March 17, 2019

“Also Dennis [Bermudez] beat me that summer too, so if beating 21-year-old Max is a trophy to you, congrats you share it with Dennis.”

https://t.co/vgPHI79TxV You know who I share these trophies with? Nobody — Max Holloway (@BlessedMMA) March 17, 2019

“You know who I share these trophies with? Nobody.”

And know this. I would beat 21 year old Max too but I would finish him in two rounds and not let him take my ACL — Max Holloway (@BlessedMMA) March 17, 2019

“And know this. I would beat 21 year old Max too but I would finish him in two rounds and not let him take my ACL.”

McGregor’s suspension will be over next month. UFC president Dana White has said the “Notorious” one will not be making his return in April. All signs point to “International Fight Week” in July as the return window for McGregor, but that hasn’t been confirmed.

If Max Holloway and Conor McGregor fought today, who would win?