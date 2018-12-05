McGregor Granted Continuance In NSAC Case

Conor McGregor and his legal team have been granted a continuance in his Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) case. The case is in relation to his involvement in the post-fight brawl that occurred at UFC 229. Following Khabib Nurmagomedov’s submission victory over the Irishman, both teams engaged in an all-out brawl.

MMA Fighting is reporting McGregor will not be at his disciplinary hearing on Monday, and his potential sanction won’t be discussed. It remains unclear when his case will be heard, but the commission granting continuances in high-profile cases is a common practice. However, McGregor needs to get this matter solved before he can return to the Octagon.

He is facing a potential suspension and fine for his involvement in the shenanigans in Las Vegas. As for Khabib, his hearing remains on for Monday. However, the report also suggests the lightweight champion is also unlikely to attend the hearing. A continuance could be a possibility for Khabib as well.

Currently, the commission is withholding half of “The Eagle’s” $2 million UFC 229 fight purse. He seemingly sparked the post-fight brawl when he jumped the cage after his win to attack McGregor cornerman, Dillon Danis. We’ll keep you updated as more information becomes available.