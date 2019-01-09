McGregor and Iaquinta Exchange Words On Twitter

Conor McGregor has been very active on social media recently. “The Notorious” took to Twitter yesterday (Tues. January 8, 2019) and fired back at Firas Zahabi for predicting that Max Holloway would defeat him in a rematch. McGregor went off on the famed mixed martial arts (MMA) coach, and an interesting back-and-forth sparked in the comments thread.

Top-ranked UFC lightweight Al Iaquinta responded to the Irishman’s rant. Iaquinta said, “Ooo roast me next!” McGregor responded by sharing a photo of Iaquinta’s face after his fight with Khabib Nurmagomedov. Iaquinta was badly bruised after enduring a lot of punishment from “The Eagle” on the ground. The photo was captioned with “Sure he did, Joe.”

Iaquinta was not impressed with McGregor’s shot, as he responded with the following:

“Ehhh not ur best work.. saving the good stuff for the fight ur so smart”

Ooo roast me next! 🙋🏽‍♂️ — A1 Iaquinta🗽 (@ALIAQUINTA) January 9, 2019

Ehhh not ur best work.. saving the good stuff for the fight ur so smart — A1 Iaquinta🗽 (@ALIAQUINTA) January 9, 2019

Iaquinta, like many other UFC stars, seems interested in a match-up with “The Notorious.” They both share their most recent defeats to the same man – Khabib. Iaquinta first faced the Russian in April. He was defeated via unanimous decision, but did show some promise in the match-up should he eventually earn a rematch.

As for McGregor, he was dominated by Khabib for four rounds, before a neck crank forced the Irishman to tap out. The UFC’s 155-pound division is stacked with talent. It’s not crazy to think McGregor could end up fighting Iaquinta at some point down the road, or even rematch Khabib.

What do you think about McGregor and Iaquinta exchanging words on Twitter?