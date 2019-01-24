McGregor, Khabib, Jones NSAC Hearings Set For January 29th

Three of the UFC’s biggest stars could have their fighting futures mapped out next week (Tues. January 29, 2019). It has been announced that the Nevada State Athletic Commission’s (NSAC) agenda for next week includes the hearings for Conor McGregor, Khabib Nurmagomedov, and Jon Jones. Both McGregor and Khabib are awaiting punishments from the commission for their involvement in a post-fight brawl in October.

Following “The Eagle’s” submission victory over the Irishman at UFC 229, the Russian jumped the cage and attacked McGregor team member Dillon Danis. This sparked a huge brawl between both teams, both inside and outside the cage. McGregor and Khabib were both involved in physical altercations and will be punished accordingly. Abubakar Nurmagomedov and Zubaira Tukhugov, Khabib’s teammates, are also on the agenda for their involvements.

As for Jones, he’s hoping to get a license to fight in Nevada. Initially, Jones was slated to face Alexander Gustafsson from Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena last month. However, when traces of the banned substance Jones was suspended for last year were found leftover in his system, the commission did not grant him a license to fight. In turn, the UFC made a last-second location change for UFC 232, moving it to California instead. Now, Jones is expected to face Anthony Smith in Las Vegas at UFC 235 in March. But “Bones” must first acquire his license for that bout to become official.

What do you think will go down between the UFC’s three stars and the NSAC?