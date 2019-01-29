McGregor, Khabib Reportedly Enter Settlement Agreement With NSAC

Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov’s issues with the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) will all be squared away soon. Both men faced sanctions from the NSAC for their post-fight antics at UFC 229. According to a report from the Las Vegas Review Journal, both men have come to settlement agreements with the commission. This includes Team Khabib cornermen Abubakar Nurmagomedov and Zubaira Tukhugov, who were also involved in the brawl.

The LVRJ was relayed this information from NSAC executive director Bob Bennett. The terms of McGregor and Khabib’s settlement agreements remain unclear, but it will be voted upon by five members of the commission tomorrow. Both McGregor and Khabib have been temporarily suspended since the incident took place. Khabib defeated McGregor via fourth-round submission.

After the fight, Nurmagomedov jumped the cage and attacked McGregor cornerman Dillon Danis. This sparked brawls both outside and inside the Octagon; involving McGregor, Khabib, Danis, Tukhugov, and Abubakar Nurmagomedov. McGregor has since expressed a desire to rematch Khabib next. However, he might need one more big win before being granted another shot at the 155-pound championship. We’ll keep you updated as we learn more.

What do you think about McGregor and Khabib reaching a settlement agreement with the NSAC?