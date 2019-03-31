Conor McGregor & Khabib Nurmagomedov Trade Barbs On Social Media

Despite Conor McGregor’s “retirement,” the beef with Khabib Nurmagomedov is alive and kicking.

Back in Oct. 2018, McGregor challenged Nurmagomedov for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight title. Nurmagomedov retained his gold via fourth-round submission. There was a lot of bad blood going into the fight with Nurmagomedov and his crew cornering Artem Lobov and McGregor attacking a fighter bus holding Nurmagomedov. The madness spilled over after the fight as Nurmagomedov jumped into the crowd and went after Dillon Danis.

McGregor & Khabib Trade Barbs

Nurmagomedov took to Instagram to express his excitement over returning to action sometime this year:

“Great feeling, after 5 championships rounds. See you soon my fans, very soon. And thank you all you guys, for support all these years.”

McGregor responded to the post by ripping Nurmagomedov:

Big stomper party in the Wynn coming soon! @ProperWhiskey @WynnLasVegas #ad https://t.co/oN0KBCm7N3 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) March 31, 2019

It didn’t take “The Eagle” long to fire off a shot of his own:

“[Conor McGregor] money comes and goes, the honor that you lost that evening will never return, live with it. Finish career in MMA, but start career on Twitter?”