Conor McGregor: ‘I Know I Would Win’ A Rematch With Floyd Mayweather

Conor McGregor would like another go with Floyd Mayweather inside a boxing ring.

McGregor and Mayweather did battle in a boxing “money fight” back in Aug. 2017. At the time, McGregor was the UFC lightweight champion. Not many expected McGregor to emerge victorious against Mayweather, but the hype surrounding the bout couldn’t be ignored. In the end, Mayweather won the bout via 10th-round TKO.

McGregor Wants Another Crack At Mayweather

McGregor told Tony Robbins that he feels he can give it another go in the world of boxing (via MMA Weekly):

“I would love another go in the boxing arena. Floyd is known for his Philly-shell defensive style of fighting. He has his right arm tucked in, or he’s orthodox so it’s the opposite, but he has one arm tucked in by his belly and one arm kept up by his ear. He uses his shoulder to deflect shots. He’s a back footed fighter, he fights on the back foot.

“That’s what I prepared for because that is all I had seen of him. My sparring partners were fighters on the back fight, fighting defensive, back against the ropes and then when I went into the fight in the early rounds, I was whooping him in the early rounds. I actually went back to my corner after the first round and said ‘this is easy’. I literally said that to my corner man, this is easy and then he had to switch up his style.”

As far as how he believes a rematch would go, McGregor didn’t lack confidence:

“I believe I would win. Actually, there I go again with the fake humbleness — I know I would win.”