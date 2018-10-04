Conor McGregor Reacts To Muhammad Ali Comparisons

Conor McGregor will forever be recognized as one of the most rambunctious characters the combat sports world has ever seen. His antics, trash-talk, and ability to sell a fight are unrivaled in today’s era of fighting. However, there is one legend who McGregor will always be mentioned along with.

That legend being former boxing heavyweight champion, Muhammad Ali. In fact, recently, UFC President Dana White made a comparison between the pair during a media scrum (via MMA Junkie):

“Conor McGregor is the master of mental warfare,” White said. “I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again: He’s better than anybody. Even (Muhammad) Ali. You don’t want to say anybody’s better than Ali, but I think when it comes to the mental war game in this sport, or any other sport, Conor McGregor is the best ever.”

McGregor was asked about these comments during his “The Exchange” interview with Megan Olivi. While McGregor appreciates the comparison, he holds that he’s nowhere near the boxing great:

“I always appreciate the comparison,” McGregor said. “I’m quick to say I am not anywhere close to Muhammad Ali. That was a special man. I am just a simple, young kid from Crumlin, Dublin, Ireland. And I’m here looking for a fight.”

What do you think of White’s comparisons between McGregor and Ali?