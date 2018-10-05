Conor McGregor Says There Will Never Be Peace With Khabib

Don’t expect Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov to shake hands after UFC 229. In fact, that’s exactly what Khabib said during yesterday’s (Thurs. October 4, 2018) pre-fight press conference. When asked if he’d shake McGregor’s hand after their fight, the Russian said “no.” Based on McGregor’s comments, it doesn’t seem like he has any interest in doing so either.

The issues between McGregor and Khabib leading into UFC 229 have been extremely personal. Both men have said some crazy things, as is expected with a McGregor fight. But usually, McGregor is content to shake his opponent’s hand when it’s all said and done. Don’t expect that to happen this time.

When asked during the pre-fight press conference if there could ever be peace between he and the lightweight champ, McGregor had no interest (via MMA Junkie):

“(Expletive) peace,” McGregor said. “There will never be peace here. I always say you should aim for peace, but if you can’t aim for peace, aim between the eyes. And I’m going to aim right between that man’s eyes, and this is never over. Never, ever, ever over.”

Do you think McGregor and Khabib will ever settle their differences?