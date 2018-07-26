McGregor & Nurmagomedov Release Statements Following Court Ruling

Now that Conor McGregor’s court case is behind him, both the “Notorious” one and Khabib Nurmagomedov have released short statements.

McGregor had been dealing with legal issues following his UFC 223 media day attack back in April. The former two-division UFC champion attacked a bus holding red corner fighters including Nurmagomedov. McGregor threw a dolly, which shattered a glass window and injured Michael Chiesa. “The Maverick” was pulled from his bout as a result.

The attack stems from an incident earlier that week. “The Eagle” and his group approached McGregor’s teammate Artem Lobov in a New York City Hotel. Nurmagomedov approached Lobov due to some comments he had made. Lobov was part of McGregor’s group during the attack and was removed from the UFC 223 card as a result.

Earlier today (July 26), McGregor agreed to a plea deal that would see him avoid jail time. His charge was reduced to disorderly conduct, which he pleaded guilty to. In addition to paying restitution, McGregor must undergo five days of community service and one to three days of anger management classes.

Following the ruling, McGregor briefly released the following statement:

“I just want to say I’m thankful to the DA and the judge for allowing me to move forward. I want to say to my friends, my family, my fans, thank you for the support. Thank you.”

Nurmagomedov issued the following statement to John Morgan:

“Glad that he stayed out of jail, because I wouldn’t be able to punish him in that case. Now he needs to bring his Irish team to MSG in November and finish our business.”

Nurmagomedov may not get the November date if UFC officials have their way. Ariel Helwani reports that the promotion is hoping to book Nurmagomedov vs. McGregor for Oct. 6:

Oct. 6 in Las Vegas is the date they want for Conor-Khabib. But they need to get a deal done first. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) July 26, 2018

Do you think Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Conor McGregor should take place in Las Vegas or New York City?