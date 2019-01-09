McGregor Responds To Firas Zahabi’s Holloway Rematch Prediction

It’s safe to say Conor McGregor doesn’t put too much weight into the words of famed mixed martial arts (MMA) coach Firas Zahabi. Zahabi recently stated that he believes Max Holloway would defeat Conor McGregor in a rematch. McGregor initially defeated the Hawaiian back in 2013 via unanimous decision. However, Holloway has not lost a fight since and is the current 145-pound champion.

As for “The Notorious,” he went on to become the sport’s biggest star of all time. Now that both men have evolved into two world-class fighters, many fans would love to see what they do inside the Octagon in a rematch. While that may not happen anytime soon, that didn’t stop Zahabi from predicting he thinks “Blessed” would “out-punch” and “outwork” McGregor. “Mystic Mac” took to Twitter and offered the following response to Zahabi:

“Hey firaz. Young man afraid to get in and fight, himself. Stop talking about me like you know me, you twerp. You are what age? Why are not in there yourself? Are you not up to it? You rent dorms and hit a clock for a living. Shut your pie, kid.”

What do you think about McGregor’s response to Zahabi’s prediction that Holloway bests the Irishman in a rematch?