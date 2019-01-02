McGregor Sends Jon Jones Gift After UFC 232 Win

Jon Jones is back. “Bones” made dominant work of Alexander Gustafsson this past weekend (Sat. December 29, 2018) at UFC 232. The two main evented the pay-per-view (PPV) with their rematch from their legendary 2013 title fight. While their first fight went all five rounds, Jones finished Gustafsson in the third round via TKO in their rematch. Now, he’s once again the 205-pound champion of the world.

It looks like former “Champ Champ” Conor McGregor has offered Jones a congratulatory gift. Per Yahoo Sports’ Kevin Iole, “The Notorious” has sent Jones and his team a few bottles of Proper 12 Whiskey to celebrate the occasion:

“Ran into @jonnybones in the hotel lobby and he said @TheNotoriousMMA sent him and his team a bunch of Proper 12 whiskey!”

Ran into @jonnybones in the hotel lobby and he said @TheNotoriousMMA sent him and his team a bunch of Proper 12 whiskey! — Kevin Iole (@KevinI) December 30, 2018

This certainly might not be the best gift to offer Jones at the moment. Jones has had some issues with drugs and alcohol in the past, which have greatly affected his career inside the cage. McGregor received a lot of criticism for this on Twitter. He even responded to one fan, who called the Irishman a ban influence.

McGregor responded by saying, “I prefer the term “influential””. But McGregor soon made the decision to delete the Tweet:

Conor McGregor deleted this Tweet. pic.twitter.com/p6obgYCslw — Tom Taylor (@TomTayMMA) December 30, 2018

What do you think about McGregor sending Jones bottles of Proper 12 after his UFC 232 win?