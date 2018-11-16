Conor McGregor Opens As Slight Favorite Over Cowboy In Potential Fight

Following his victory over Mike Perry last week, Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone is dropping back down to 155 pounds. Recently, Cowboy teased that he is waiting to get a fight with Conor McGregor confirmed. McGregor and Cowboy have had their issues with one another before, exchanging barbs at a press conference several years ago.

McGregor comes off a title opportunity defeat to Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 last month. While most assume the time is perfect for a trilogy fight with Nate Diaz, perhaps the UFC could take a left turn and book McGregor vs. Cowboy. Should they do so, it looks like the Irishman would be the betting favorite.

Per the online betting site, Bovada, Cerrone is currently listed as the +150 underdog against the -185 favorite, McGregor. As usual, the betting lines differ as the fight gets closer. However, no official news has come in regards to the UFC booking McGregor vs. Cerrone next.

Cerrone is a former lightweight title challenger, as he was defeated in the first round by then-champion Rafael dos Anjos in 2015. McGregor won the lightweight title from Eddie Alvarez in 2016 but was later stripped of the title due to inactivity.

What do you think about McGregor opening as a favorite over Cowboy?