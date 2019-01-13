McGregor Takes Aim At ‘Broke Boys’ Khabib & Paulie Malignaggi

Former UFC “Champ Champ” Conor McGregor has been pretty active on social media lately. “The Notorious” hasn’t been seen in combat sports action since his October defeat to Khabib Nurmagomedov. McGregor was submitted in the fourth round via neck crank. He failed to recapture the 155-pound title from “The Eagle.”

However, due to the post-fight brawl that broke out between both teams, McGregor won’t be able to return until after he receives his punishment from the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC). McGregor has said he’d like a rematch with Khabib next, but is more than willing to face the next man in line first. Also, he could return to the boxing ring to pass the time.

McGregor made his professional boxing debut against Floyd Mayweather Jr. in 2017, losing via 10th round TKO. Due to some bad blood, in the lead-up to the Mayweather fight, with Paulie Malignaggi, an opponent shouldn’t be hard to find. Rumors began to circulate that a fight between the pair was being negotiated, but Malignaggi shut those rumors down. But that hasn’t stopped “Mystic Mac” from taking shots at the former boxing world champion.

Broke Boys

The Irishman posted a lengthy rant about the “broke boys” Khabib and Malignaggi recently:

“Let the record show. I like Paulie Malinaggi. Here is a confrontation between us regarding a picture he was upset about.Yes you heard that right. A picture. I told him here to his face. “Don’t be bitching.” Common knowledge I would think for a fighting man. Don’t be a bitch, bitching. The same thing I said to khabib at the end of round 3. My round.

“Don’t be bitching! Every single round bitching to the referee. He was even bitching in the fourth round from mount position. It baffled me. If anyone should have been saying anything to the referee, it should have been me in that 1st round. That round he held onto my legs for four minutes straight.

“With zero activity. But a fight is a fight who gives a fuck. Crying to the referee like a proper bitch. I was trying to dig my fingers into his Adams Apple. Many individuals in the fight business, I have learned lately, are absolute bitches. I know you’s are broke boys. But don’t be broke bitches.”

