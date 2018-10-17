McGregor Tells Jerry Jones “Now Is The Time” For UFC In AT&T Stadium (Video)

Conor McGregor is always looking to set records. He now has his sights on AT&T Stadium. The UFC has never held an event from the venue that hosts the Dallas Cowboys on a regular basis. If anyone can bring the Octagon to Dallas, however, it’s Conor McGregor.

The Irishman recently visited AT&T Stadium accompanied by Jerry Jones, owner of stadium operator the Dallas Cowboys. McGregor watched the Cowboys defeat the Jacksonville Jaguars in a lopsided affair last week. Prior to the game, however, McGregor got to get on the field, throw the football, and interact with players.

He also had a brief discussion with Jones about bringing the UFC to AT&T Stadium. McGregor told Jones that “now is the time” for the Octagon to come to the venue, which seats up to 100,000 fans (via MMA Fighting):

“It is a spectacle, this place,” McGregor told Jones. “That octagon has got to be in the center one day. I’m going to make that happen. Especially now after being here and seeing it. I know it was rumored many times. We never got there but now is the time.”

McGregor comes off a fourth-round submission loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229. Talk of a rematch has already begun to sweep the mixed martial arts (MMA) world. Perhaps McGregor and Khabib could run it back under the bright lights of AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas.

What do you think about McGregor possibly headlining a card at AT&T Stadium?