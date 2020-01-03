McGregor to Khabib: You Can Run But You Can’t Hide

Conor McGregor believes there is a very simple reason why Khabib Nurmagomedov does not want to fight him again: fear.

Khabib Nurmagomedov has been very clear about where he stands regarding a rematch with Conor McGregor: it won’t happen, that is unless Conor McGregor wins 10 consecutive fights. Khabib also believes McGregor’s upcoming fight against Donald Cerrone is tantamount to an amateur bout, with both men being irrelevant in recent years in his opinion. Conor McGregor hears all this rhetoric in Khabib’s Russian accent, and he translates it all to one word: “fear.”

“He is trembling,” McGregor said Friday in an interview with TheMacLife. “That man is trembling. He doesn’t want it. He doesn’t want it. You know, you get it, and he’s trying not to lose it again.”

In addition to utilizing his sense of hearing to comprehend what Khabib Nurmagomedov is really saying, McGregor is also using his sense of smell when Khabib presents his opinion of McGregor in front of a camera.

“I just smell shit,” McGregor said. “That’s all it is. He’s afraid, and that’s it. But everyone wants it: the boss wants it, Dana wants it, we all want it…so he can run, but he cannot hide. So I look forward to it.”

As for his loss to Khabib? Well, as far as McGregor is concerned, he performed well in his UFC 229 loss to Nurmagomedov, all things considered:

“I mean, in my mind, I won round 1. I outstruck him 3 to 1. OK, he had position on the mat, but I outstruck him 3 to 1. What did he do in that first round?

“He was just running around the outside of the cage, and he caught that lucky shot, had a great second round,” McGregor continued. “What happened after that? I win the third round. Even the opening exchanges in the 4th round, I was winning the 4th round up until that trip. And that was after a horrendous camp, where I was so disrespectful to the people that believe in me, disrespectful to my team with my lack of commitment. And I still went out and done that. And I also landed the final blow of the night on his blood brother and his cousin, so we’re happy with it, and it will come back to him. Like I said, he can run but he cannot hide.”

Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov both have upcoming bouts lined up, with Khabib Nurmagomedov taking on Tony Ferguson in April at UFC 249 and Conor McGregor facing Donald Cerrone at UFC 246 two weeks from tomorrow.

Do you agree with Conor McGregor? Is Khabib Nurmagomedov afraid to fight him again?