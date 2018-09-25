Former Conor McGregor Training Partner Helping Khabib For UFC 229 Camp

Khabib Nurmagomedov has some mind games of his own. The Russian prepares to defend his UFC lightweight title against Conor McGregor next month. They’ll headline UFC 229 on pay-per-view (PPV) on October 6th from the T-Mobile Arena. There are some serious personal issues between the two 155 pounders.

McGregor did his best to get into “The Eagle’s” head during their press conference last week. Khabib has brought out some big guns of his own. The lightweight champion has acquired the services of former SBG teammate, and Conor McGregor sparring partner, Myles Price.

Price joined Khabib’s American Kickboxing Academy (AKA) after leaving SBG some years ago, and was interviewed on a recent episode of Eurobash. He noted that McGregor is “narcissistic” and isn’t much fun to be around in the gym (via MMA Fighting):

“I’ll be honest with you, I never really got on well with Conor within the gym because me and Conor sparred a lot. At the time, Conor was taking fights at lightweight,” Price said.

“I understand the hierarchy within gyms. Even here at AKA you have heated spars, but afterwards we shake each other’s hands, we talk about what we can work on and develop as training partners or as a team.

“Basically, with Conor, he’s quite narcissistic. He’ll see you as competition. He’s not very nice to be around in the gym. If you’re giving him hard spars, he won’t see you as a friend after a while.”

What do you think about Khabib bringing in McGregor’s former training partner?