McGregor Says “The War Goes On,” Called Dana White & Asked For Khabib Rematch

Conor McGregor has suffered the second loss of his UFC career. At UFC 229 over the weekend (Sat. October 6, 2018) McGregor was submitted by Khabib Nurmagomedov. “The Eagle” successfully defended his 155-pound title in the process. As we all know by now, a huge brawl broke out between both teams afterward.

McGregor has commented on the loss briefly since, but today (Mon. October 8, 2018), the Irishman has spoken again. “Mystic Mac” said that he may have lost the match, but he won the battle. He capped it off with “the war goes on”:

“We lost the match but won the battle. The war goes on.”

This morning, UFC President Dana White was a goes on ESPN’s “First Take” to discuss the fallout of UFC 229. White revealed that McGregor has already called him asking for a rematch:

“Um, first of all, he (Khabib) has to go before the commission, we have to see what’s going to happen with Khabib,” White said. “With this whole mess. But Conor McGregor has already called me wanting a rematch.”

What do you make of a potential rematch between McGregor and Khabib?