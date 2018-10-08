McGregor’s Coach Hopes Khabib Doesn’t Face Stiff Penalties From NSAC

Conor McGregor’s coach John Kavanagh doesn’t want Khabib Nurmagomedov to receive a lengthy suspension.

The conclusion of UFC 229 has the fight world buzz and the main takeaway hasn’t been Nurmagomedov’s submission victory. Of course the sports world is talking about the brawl that ensued once Nurmagomedov hopped into the crowd to fight Dillon Danis. This led to three members of Nurmagomedov’s team brawling with McGregor inside the Octagon.

Coach Kavanagh Hopes Khabib Gets Slap On The Wrist

Kavanagh recently appeared on Joe Rogan’s Podcast and said that he doesn’t want Nurmagomedov to face a harsh penalty (via MMA Weekly):

“I hope they’re lenient on him and not just so we can get a rematch. I love watching him fight for a start and I can stretch myself to understand his reaction. I can’t stretch myself to understand the other guy’s reactions and what they did [going after Conor]. For Khabib he jumped over the cage and he jumped someone. It’s not the end of the world.”

The likely repercussions will be dished out by the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC). Under any athletic commission, a fighter can be fined for simply jumping over the Octagon fence but it’s a much greater offense when a brawl is started due to a fighter’s actions. Whether or not the NSAC will give Nurmagomedov a harsh punishment remains to be seen. The commission will also be looking into any possible penalties for McGregor.

Are you surprised that Conor McGregor’s coach hopes Khabib Nurmagomedov avoids a stiff punishment?