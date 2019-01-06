Megan Anderson Explains Why Nunes’ Win Over Cyborg Is Good For Women’s Featherweight Division

Megan Anderson sees a big positive in Amanda Nunes’ victory over Cris Cyborg.

In the co-main event of UFC 232, Nunes dethroned Cyborg to become the first female two-division champion in UFC history. It took Nunes just 51 seconds to earn the finish. It was a shocking end to Cyborg’s streak as she hadn’t lost since May 2005.

Anderson Talks Cyborg’s Aura

Anderson, who is a women’s featherweight, recently appeared on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour” and gave her take on why Nunes’ win is beneficial to the division:

“I think it’s good. I think Cris’ — she was on like a 21-fight win streak or something like that — I think her invincibility is what made it hard for people to want to stay in this division because she was so dominant and I have believed for a while that if Cris was to lose or if she was to not fight anymore, I feel like the division would flourish.

“I honestly think people are scared to fight her and that’s why they don’t stay in this division. And I think with Amanda showing that there are people out there that have potential and that not everyone is invincible, I hope it shows people that they can stay in this division and start building it.”

Anderson fought on the same night that Nunes made history. She took on Cat Zingano on the preliminary portion of UFC 232. Anderson threw a high kick and her toe caught the eye of Zingano early. Zingano stopped defending herself and the fight was stopped, giving Anderson her first UFC win.

Do you think Cris Cyborg’s loss will lead to an increase in women’s featherweight contenders?