Megan Anderson: I Think My Skills Match Up Right With Amanda Nunes

UFC women’s featherweight Megan Anderson believes she can pose a threat to Amanda Nunes.

Nunes is a UFC “champ-champ.” She holds the women’s featherweight and women’s bantamweight titles. “The Lioness” is set to defend her 135-pound gold on the main card of UFC 245 on Dec. 14 in Las Vegas against Germaine de Randamie.

Anderson Thinks She’d Give Nunes Issues

Anderson is 2-2 under the UFC banner, but she doesn’t seem to be lacking confidence. Speaking to reporters following her UFC 243 victory over Zarah Fairn Dos Santos, Anderson said she feels she has the skills to match Nunes (via Bloody Elbow).

“I have a lot of respect for Amanda as a martial artist,” Anderson told reporters during a post-fight scrum. “I don’t really care who I fight, I would love that fight. I think I’m one of the best featherweights in the world, and I think my skills match up right with Amanda.

“It’s just who the UFC wants. I know she’s kind of caught up right now, and she usually has a long in between fights.

“The UFC knows that every time they come to me with a name and a date, I always sign on the line,” she added. “I’ll fight whoever they put in front of me, whenever.”

If Anderson winds up facing Nunes next, she believes she’ll be ready for the 145-pound title clash.

“If Amanda is next, perfect, I love that fight,” she said. “I think I match up really well with her, and I give her a lot of problems she’s never seen before.”