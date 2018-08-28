Megan Anderson looks back on her Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) debut with positivity.

Anderson stepped inside the Octagon for the first time in her professional mixed martial arts career back in June. She went one-on-one with Holly Holm. The former Invicta FC featherweight champion and Holm clashed inside the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. In the end, it was Holm who walked away with a unanimous decision victory.

Megan Anderson Looks Back on Her Loss to Holly Holm in UFC Debut

Anderson recently spoke to media members backstage at UFC Lincoln in Lincoln, Nebraska this past Saturday night (Aug. 25). Anderson said that despite the loss, she isn’t hard on herself for the way she performed (via MMAJunkie.com):

“I was happy with my performance. Obviously, not the result that we wanted. But I’m a big believer, and my team is a big believer, that every opportunity is an opportunity to learn and develop. We definitely have a lot to work on, but I’ve only been in this sport for five years, and the fact that I’ve gotten to the point where I am in five years, I’m kind of excited for the next five. I think Holly and her team had a great game plan. That’s the way to beat me – or it was the way to beat me. They stuck to the game plan, and it worked.”

Anderson was likely just happen to finally make her dream of competing in the UFC come true. She was supposed to fight Cris Cyborg for the inaugural UFC women’s featherweight title back in July 2017 at UFC 214. Personal issues got in the way and Cyborg ended up finishing Tonya Evinger via third round TKO to claim the gold. Even at 0-1, Anderson will likely stay at the top of the heap in the UFC’s thin women’s 145-pound weight class.

Who do you think should be next for Megan Anderson?