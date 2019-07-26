Megan Anderson Returns at UFC 243

Megan Anderson returns to MMA competition inside of the Octagon this coming October.

On Friday morning it was reported that Anderson will meet Zarah Fairn dos Santos in a women’s featherweight bout at the upcoming UFC 243 pay-per-view event. MMA Junkie verified the booking between these two fighters with a person close to the situation.

The Las Vegas-based promotion has yet to make an official announcement but is expected to do so shortly.

Anderson is looking to rebound after suffering a loss in her previous bout to Felicia Spencer by rear-naked choke at UFC Rochester on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at Blue Cross Arena in Rochester, New York.

Anderson made her promotional debut when she lost to former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Holly Holm at UFC 225 last June. Before signing with the UFC, the former Invicta FC featherweight champion was on a four-fight winning streak.

Dos Santos will debut as the first female UFC athlete from France but will have to shake off the rust as she hasn’t competed since December 2017. She enters with a three-fight winning streak into her octagon debut with all of her career stoppage victories by knockout.

The UFC 243 pay-per-view event is set to take place on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at in Sydney, Australia. The main card will air on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET. The preliminary card will air on ESPN at 8 p.m. ET and the ESPN’s streaming service, ESPN+.

Robert Whittaker vs. Israel Adesanya will headline this show. The promotion will be announcing more bouts for this upcoming show in the coming weeks. Here is the updated card: