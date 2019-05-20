Megan Anderson Releases Statement Following UFC Rochester Loss

Megan Anderson suffered her second loss under the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) banner and has spoken out about it.

Anderson competed on the UFC Rochester card this past Saturday night (May 18). She shared the Octagon with Felicia Spencer. In opening round, Anderson was submitted and her professional mixed martial arts record fell to 9-4.

Anderson Speaks On UFC Rochester Defeat

In an Instagram post, Anderson shared her thoughts following her most recent setback:

“This sport comes with the highest highs and the lowest lows. Last night wasn’t my night. I am so proud and happy for Felicia. I know how much this meant to her and I am so excited to see what’s next in her career. Thank you to my family/coaches/team for everything. You push me to become a better person both inside and outside of the cage every day. Your unwavering love and support means the absolute world to me. To my teammates [Grant Dawson] and [Zak Cummings] a HUGE congrats on your amazing wins. I’m proud to stand by your sides and do battle.”

Anderson is now 1-2 in the UFC. Her promotional debut ended in a unanimous decision loss to Holly Holm. She then stopped Cat Zingano when her toe caught “Alpha’s” eye.