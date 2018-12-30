UFC 232 Highlights: Megan Anderson TKO’s Cat Zingano in Bizarre Fashion

Megan Anderson beats Cat Zingano in bizarre fashion.

The two fighters met in a women’s featherweight bout at the UFC 232 pay-per-view event from the Forum in Inglewood, California. In the opening minute of the fight, Anderson threw a head kick that saw her toe go into the eye of Zingano, which led to her walking away but the referee didn’t step in and then Anderson blitzed her with strikes and that’s when the referee waved off the fight. Anderson got the win.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

.@MeganA_mma with the toe to the eye TKO 👀 pic.twitter.com/yO507hEtwU — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) December 30, 2018

