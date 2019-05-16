Megan Anderson Wants UFC Women’s Featherweight Division To Progress With Or Without Amanda Nunes

Megan Anderson sees a future in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) women’s featherweight division whether Amanda Nunes sticks around or not.

Nunes is a UFC “champ-champ.” She captured the women’s featherweight gold by stopping Cris Cyborg in 51 seconds. For her next bout, “The Lioness” will be defending her UFC women’s bantamweight gold against Holly Holm at UFC 239 on July 6.

Anderson Talks Future Of UFC Women’s Featherweight Division

In an interview with MMAJunkie.com, Anderson discussed the future of the women’s featherweight division:

“If she is (defending), that’s awesome. If she’s not, then we need to come up with a plan going forward. The division has already taken so long to be developed, I think it’s a little unfair to wait around for a year or a year-and-a-half when she decides ‘I don’t want to defend my featherweight belt anymore.’ It’s already been put back enough. Let’s just make a decision and go forward.”

Anderson will be taking on Felicia Spencer this Saturday night (May 18) on the UFC Rochester prelims. It’ll be Anderson’s third bout under the UFC banner. In the main event of UFC Rochester, Rafael dos Anjos will collide with Kevin Lee. MMA News will provide live coverage of UFC Rochester this weekend.