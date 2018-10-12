Report: Megan Anderson vs. Cat Zingano In The Works For UFC 232

Megan Anderson vs. Cat Zingano may take place before 2018 comes to a close.

Recently, Anderson and Zingano have expressed interested in competing in a featherweight bout. Zingano recently earned her first victory since Sept. 2014. “Alpha” nabbed a unanimous decision win over Marion Reneau back in July. She’s been teasing a move to the women’s featherweight division and she may do so sooner than later.

A New UFC 232 Match-up?

ESPN’s Ariel Helwani took to his Twitter account to reveal that a bout between Anderson and Zingano is in the works for UFC 232. Check out the tweet:

UFC is currently in talks to book Megan Anderson vs. Cat Zingano at 145 pounds for UFC 232 on Dec. 29, according to multiple sources. While the fight isn’t finalized just yet, the hope is for it to serve as the backup for the Cyborg vs. Nunes title fight. https://t.co/hKspW2c2lI — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) October 12, 2018

Anderson had an unsuccessful UFC debut back in June. She dropped a unanimous decision to Holly Holm. She’ll hope to end 2018 on a positive note by earning her first win inside the Octagon. It’s even possible that she could end up getting a title opportunity on that night if Amanda Nunes were to pull out of her title bout with featherweight champion Cris Cyborg. Of course Anderson vs. Zingano isn’t a done deal.

UFC 232 will be held inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Dec. 29. In the main event, Jon Jones and Alexander Gustafsson will compete in a rematch for the UFC light heavyweight title. The card will also feature a light heavyweight battle between Ilir Latifi and Corey Anderson. Michael Chiesa and Carlos Condit will collide in a welterweight bout. MMA News will keep you up to speed on the latest UFC 232 additions and potential changes.

Do you like the idea of booking Megan Anderson vs. Cat Zingano?