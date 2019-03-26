Megan Anderson vs. Felicia Spencer Set for UFC Rochester

Megan Anderson has an opponent and date for her return to the Octagon, as the former Invicta featherweight champion will be taking on the undefeated Felicia Spencer at UFC Rochester on May 18, as originally reported by The Daily Telegraph on Monday.

Felicia Spencer is also a former Invicta featherweight champion, with the undefeated fighter winning the title in her most recent bout last November with a submission victory over Pam Sorenson at Invicta FC 32. The undefeated Spencer currently has a record of 6-0 and will making her UFC debut at the Rochester event.

In Megan Anderson’s most recent outing, she earned an unusual victory over Cat Zingano after an attempted head kick resulted with Anderson’s toe going directly into Cat Zingano’s eye. Megan Anderson has won five of her last six bouts, with her most recent defeat coming at the hands of Holly Holm at UFC 232. Megan Anderson recently rejoiced the UFC’s signing of Felicia Spencer and other names, signalling that the promotion is finally making some administrative moves to get the featherweight division going:

“I’ve been given some news that they are finally starting to sign some featherweights,” Anderson said in a recent media scrum. “I know that they’ve signed Bea Malecki. I think she was on the Ultimate Fighter, but she’s apparently wanting to jump to 135, which is shit, but whatever. I know they’ve signed Felicia Spencer. They’ve signed a few other girls, and Mick is currently looking for a fight for me.”

That fight has been found and it takes place at the Blue Cross Arena in Rochester, New York on May 18.

With the addition of this featherweight bout, the current lineup for UFC Rochester is the following:

Main Event: Rafael dos Anjos vs. Kevin Lee

Sijara Eubanks vs. Aspen Ladd

Antonio Carlos Junior vs. Ian Heinisch

Megan Anderson vs. Felicia Spencer

Zak Cummings vs. Trevin Giles

Grant Dawson vs. Mike Trizan

Patrick Cummins vs. Ed Herman

Whom do you think will emerge victorious from this featherweight bout at UFC Rochester? Megan Anderson or the undefeated Felicia Spencer?