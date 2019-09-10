Melbourne Lord Mayor Wants Octagon Girls Removed From UFC 243

Melbourne-based politicians have soured on sporting events having walk-on girls as part of the festivities and Lord Mayor Sally Capp is no exception.

For years, ringside girls have helped pay the bills by holding up cards to signal the beginning of a new round in the world of mixed martial arts and boxing. In some parts of the world, this is considered “outdated,” at least if you go by what the politicians are saying. Capp believes the UFC should take heed from Formula One.

Speaking to The Herald Sun, Capp questioned the need for Octagon girls at UFC 243, which will be held inside Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Australia (via MMAMania.com).

“It’s 2019, do we really still need scantily-clad women to wander around the middle of a fighting ring between rounds?” Lord Mayor of Melbourne Sally Capp asked Herald Sun. “Grid girls are no longer part of Formula One, walk-on girls are no longer part of professional darts — surely it’s time to move on.”

Fight fans have gotten used to the faces of Arianny Celeste and Brittney Palmer, among others. Even if those specific names aren’t in attendance, taking away ringside girls from combat sports would certainly not go unnoticed. As of now, the Octagon girls themselves haven’t responded to Capp’s comments and neither have UFC officials. The UFC isn’t expected to budge, however.

What do you make of the Melbourne Lord Mayor calling for Octagon girls to be removed from UFC 243?