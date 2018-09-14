Former UFC Fighter Melvin Guillard Arrested on Assault Charges

Former UFC fighter Melvin Guillard has landed himself in some serious trouble with the law.

Melvin is a longtime veteran of the sport of mixed martial arts and reports confirm that he is facing charges of felony assault and misdemeanor domestic violence in Jefferson County:

Guillard was involved in a bar fight in Denver where he knocked two guys out cold. A week ago TMZ published the surveillance video of the bar where the fight actually broke out. Guillard was set to attend the court on September 10th for another domestic violence case in which he allegedly tried to choke his mistress. According to the victim, Melvin Guillard lashed out at her when she asked him to leave his wife for her. He was in court when he was arrested for the assault at the Denver bar.

Online records suggest that Guillard is being held on a cash bond of $10,000 for three second-degree assault and one third-degree assault. He is currently being held at Jefferson County as per records. Also, Guillard is due back in court on Oct. 10 for a pre-trial conference on the Domestic violence charges.

Guillard has fought in all the major promotions around the world including UFC, Bellator etc. He currently fights in Rizin FF and his last fight was against Takanori Gomi at Rizin 11 which he lost via first-round knockout. Guillard has lost eight of his last 10 fights which also includes one no contest. His last win was against Gesias Cavalcante in 2014.

The charges against Guillard are serious and if proven guilty he might be facing some serious jail time.