Melvin Manhoef Wants To Fight A ‘Legend’ In Fedor Emelianenko or Wanderlei Silva For Final Fight

43-year-old, Melvin Manhoef fought in a combat sports fight for the 100th time on Saturday. There, the veteran beat Kent Kauppinen by decision to get back into the win column.

Now, Manhoef says he has only one fight in MMA left, and he wants to fight a legend in his final fight. The Dutchman is eyeing a scrap against Fedor Emelianenko or Wanderlei Silva.

“When I was starting, I was watching Wanderlei Silva, I was watching Fedor,” Manhoef said after Bellator London (h/t MMA Junkie). “If they can bring me Wanderlei or Fedor, I don’t mind. I just want to take some guy who’s really a legend. I think that was my legend. If that could be done, I would do it.”

And, Melvin Manhoef already has a place for the fight and that is in his home country of Netherlands and in Amsterdam.

“I don’t know how long it’s going to take them to do Amsterdam because I can’t fight when I’m 50, you know what I’m saying?” Manhoef said. “43-year-old, but as you can see, age doesn’t count. I rocked him and I did what I had to do.”

Whether or not either of those happens is up in the air. And, although he said his next one will be his last fight, it might not after all. The veteran said he has to see how he feels.

“If I get that win and the check is good, then maybe I can do one more,” Manhoef said. “Maybe I can do one more.”