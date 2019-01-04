Javier Mendez Believes Dana White Might Persuade Daniel Cormier To Stick Around Longer

Daniel Cormier’s coach feels his fighter might be convinced to hold off on his retirement plans.

Cormier has made it clear in the past that he wants to be done with the sport of mixed martial arts by March. With a potential Brock Lesnar fight up in the air, Cormier is left wondering who his next and potentially last opponent will be. Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) president Dana White recently said he hopes Cormier stays for three more fights.

Could ‘DC’ Be Persuaded By Dana White

American Kickboxing Academy (AKA) head coach Javier Mendez recently appeared on MMAFighting.com’s “The MMA Hour.” He said that Cormier could very well be convinced to ditch his retirement plan:

“If Dana had his way, there’d be three left. And you know what, Dana has a pretty good way of persuading people. I like Dana, so I don’t know — we may see two or three [more fights]. I don’t know, I think so. I think Dana has a way of making things good for DC and making it right, so yeah, possibly. I wouldn’t be surprised.

“For me, I love DC so much, that if DC says tomorrow, ‘Jav, I’m done,’ then I’m going to encourage him to be done. But if he says, ‘Jav, I want to fight again,’ then I’m going to be onboard with him. I’m with whatever DC wants. I love that guy so much, he’s such a great team captain and a great individual and a great friend. He’s not endangering his health, so for me, whatever he wants, I’m going to be onboard. So if he tells me tomorrow, ‘I’m done,’ then I’ll tell you he’s done, but if he says, ‘I’m going to fight 10 more fights, Jav,’ let’s fight 10 more fights. This is DC’s train. I’m onboard, and I’m glad to be onboard, and I’ll ride it until he doesn’t want to be onboard.”

Do you think Daniel Cormier should retire after his next fight, or stick around?