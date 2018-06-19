Michael Bisping Has Some Advice For Greg Hardy

Michael Bisping has shared some advice with Greg Hardy.

Hardy competed on Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series last week. Despite being an underdog, Hardy knocked out Austen Lane in under one minute. The performance earned Hardy a developmental Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) contract.

Hardy’s knockout victory over Lane was his first professional mixed martial arts bout. Hardy had gone 3-0 in the amateur ranks and none of those bouts made it beyond the opening frame. Being a former NFL star and having a controversial past with domestic violence, all eyes are on Hardy.

At the conclusion of last week’s Contender Series, Brendan Fitzgerald and Michael Bisping recapped the event. “The Count” offered some advice to Hardy:

“Listen, it’s just all about experience. He’s with a great team, American Top Team, one of the best places to train in the world. Follow their lead. Listen to the coach, listen to the sparring partners, the world class training partners that you have. Listen, train, be diligent, be a student. Do all those things (and) he could potentially be a world champion one day.”

Another edition of the Contender Series will take place tonight (June 19). The final bout of the evening will feature a tilt between Matt Sayles and Yazan Hajeh. Undefeated middleweights Anthony Hernandez and Jordan Wright are also set to clash. Giga Chikadze vs. Austin Springer will be featured on the card as well. Legacy Fighting Alliance veteran Ryan Spann meets Emiliano Sordi and Dwight Grant vs. Tyler Hill will get the night started.

The 10th edition of the Contender Series airs live at 8 p.m. ET on UFC Fight Pass. MMA News will provide live coverage of the event. Be sure to stick with us later tonight for the results.

How far do you think Greg Hardy can go in his MMA career?