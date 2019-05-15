Michael Bisping doesn’t want to rain on Jessica Andrade’s parade, but he’s never one to hide his opinions.

On May 11, Andrade challenged Rose Namajunas for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) strawweight title. Namajunas had a stellar opening round, utilizing her footwork and solid striking to take the round with ease. Things changed emphatically in the second stanza when Andrade slammed Namajunas to the mat. “Thug” Rose’s head bounced off the canvas and she was out cold.

Bisping Says Andrade’s Win Was ‘Kind Of A Fluke’

During an edition of his “Believe You Me” podcast, Bisping explained why he believes Andrade’s KO slam was a fluke:

“Listen, Jessica Andrade is now the champ. I didn’t see it happening to be honest. Do you know what? I think, and I shouldn’t say this cuz it’s doing a disservice to Jessica Andrade and maybe even being disrespectful, which I’m not trying to do. It was kind of a fluke. Do you know what I mean? That doesn’t happen. She’s done that move a lot, generally people don’t land on the head and get knocked out. That’s not to say in a rematch she couldn’t win, but I’d definitely favor Rose in the rematch after what I saw in that first round and a half. That said, as I said that does come off a little bit disrespectful. That’s not my intention.”

Do you agree with Michael Bisping, or is Jessica Andrade’s win over Rose Namajunas a credit to her strength and awareness?