Michael Bisping Says Anthony Pettis Is A Dangerous Fight For Nate Diaz

Michael Bisping believes Nate Diaz could have a rough go against Anthony Pettis.

Diaz is expected to make his return to the Octagon for the first time since Aug. 2016. He is set to meet Pettis on the UFC 241 card. The action will take place inside the Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

Bisping Has Concerns For Diaz Ahead Of Pettis Bout

During the latest edition of his “Believe You Me” podcast, Bisping expressed his belief that ring rust may hinder Diaz’s performance against Pettis:

“I think this is a dangerous fight for Nate Diaz, especially coming back. He hasn’t fought since Conor McGregor, right? 2016, that’s three years ago. That’s a long time. Now, he’s a pentathlete or whatever he is. Triathlons and all that type of stuff. That’s all well and good, but that doesn’t mean just cause someone runs around a f*cking track and swims a bunch they can go in there and fight. Now of course he has the mentality but still, and I say this with respect cause I respect both Diaz brothers and what they’ve accomplished in this sport, time away from the sport can change things. And three years is a lot of f*cking time and Pettis has still been in there the whole time.”

UFC 241 will be headlined by a heavyweight title bout between champion Daniel Cormier and Stipe Miocic. Middleweights Yoel Romero and Paulo Costa are also set to collide on the card.