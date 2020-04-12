Michael Bisping Believes Anthony Smith’s Home Intruder Was On Drugs

Michael Bisping is convinced that Anthony Smith’s home intruder was on hard drugs.

Smith had to fight off an intruder in his home in Omaha. While Smith is a UFC light heavyweight competing at the highest of levels, he admitted that he struggled to keep the intruder contained. Fortunately for “Lionheart,” the man was unarmed and police were able to apprehend him.

Bisping Feels Smith’s Intruder Was On Drugs

Taking to his Believe You Me podcast, Bisping reacted to Smith’s scary encounter and expressed his belief that the intruder had been doing hard drugs (h/t Essentially Sports).

“Cocaine is a hell of a drug. This guy was out of his mind. I guarantee on some kind of very very strong drug. And fair play to Anthony Smith for admitting that he was terrified. Because it is terrifying.”

Bisping then recalled his own situation with an intruder in the past.

“A guy came to my house in the middle of the night with a petrol canister and a hammer and tried to burn me down. You sh*t your pants. So regardless of whether or not you’re Anthony Smith, who is a f***g badass. He’s one of the best fighters in the world.”

Other prominent names in the MMA space also gave their takes on the situation. That includes UFC color commentator Joe Rogan, who questioned why Smith didn’t just choke the man out. Of course, things are far different on the street than inside the Octagon when it comes to fighting.

Smith was scheduled to take on Glover Teixeira on April 25 in Lincoln, Nebraska. Those plans have changed as the UFC has postponed events indefinitely in response to the coronavirus pandemic. UFC president Dana White did all he could to push through but pressure from Disney, ESPN, and the state of California ultimately forced his hand.