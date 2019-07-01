Michael Bisping Believes Darren Till Can Have Resurgence

Michael Bisping understands that Darren Till has had a rough go as of late, but he doesn’t think “The Gorilla” is damaged goods.

Till went from 17-0-1 with a ton of momentum going into a UFC title bout, to being finished in back-to-back bouts. In particular, his loss to Jorge Masvidal was a brutal knockout in front of his home country crowd. The 26-year-old has seen better days inside the Octagon, but Bisping feels that more great days are ahead.

Michael Bisping Weighs In On Darren Till’s Future

Bisping took to his “Believe You Me” podcast to touch base on Till’s future. “The Count” believes Till can turn things around:

“He had all the makings of being a champion. And then not to mention, he followed that win [Donald Cerrone] with a win over Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson. It was very close, but Tyron Woodley had two incredibly close fights with Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson. ‘Wonderboy’s’ definitely there, he’s at that level. He’s one of the best in the world and a very tricky customer and a tricky style.

“And if Till and Tyron fought another five times, I guarantee the outcome would be different. I’m not saying Till would beat him, I’m just saying I doubt it would be so one way. And then of course he followed it up with a loss to Masvidal, which really hurt his stock. But the thing for Till, what is he? I think he’s like 26. He’s still very, very young. So let him take some time, recover, take some time off. He’ll be back.”

UFC president Dana White shared his belief that Till may have been pushed too quickly by the promotion. White also said that Till was going to be given some extra time off before finding an opponent for him.