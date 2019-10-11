Michael Bisping Believes Israel Adesanya Can Overtake Conor McGregor As Biggest UFC Star

Michael Bisping believes the sky is the limit for Israel Adesanya.

Adesanya, who won the UFC middleweight title at UFC 243 by second-round TKO, had a star-making performance to many. From the walkout to the fight, it was all about ‘The Last Stylebender’ and now Bisping believes he could overtake Conor McGregor as the biggest star.

“Listen, the walkout was great,” Michael Bisping said on his Believe You Me podcast (h/t BJPENN.com). “He’s a star, he’s got charisma, all that type of stuff. And right now he’s poised to set to be possibly the biggest star in the UFC. He could even overtake McGregor at this rate. He really could. Well for one, he hasn’t got the negativity surrounding him. He hasn’t made all the mistakes. Now, who knows? He might go down that route, but I doubt it.”

Michael Bisping also believes he has shown his true character which is why people like him.

“He really went up in my estimations when we had the Hall of Fame ceremony,” Michael Bisping continued. “He was sat there, I don’t know if he was by himself, I’m sure he was with somebody. But when the cameras went on him, [Israel Adesanya] seemed to be just in there paying respect to the Hall of Famers. I mean I like the guy anyway. He’s always entertaining when he fights, brings it every time. He’s entertaining on the mic. On Instagram, he’s very, very funny. He’s got an awesome account, you need to follow that. But just the fact he was there at International Fight Week, he went and paid his respects to people being inducted into the Hall of Fame. I thought, ‘wow that speaks volumes about the man.’”