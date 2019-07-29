Michael Bisping Believes Israel Adesanya Could Give Jon Jones Problems

Israel Adesanya and Jon Jones have had a feud going on for quite some time now. The two have been calling each other out in interviews, and should “The Last Stylebender” win the middleweight title, having them fight could make some sense.

Should the two of them fight, Michael Bisping believes Adesanya could give Jones some serious problems. He also believes it would be a very close fight, which he revealed on his Believe You Me podcast.

“I like what Israel’s doing. I like that he’s calling out Jon Jones. The fact that he’s even being put in the same sentence as him is great marketing. It’s a great strategy, calling out the biggest, best name possible,” Bisping said (as transcribed by BJPenn.com). That’s awesome, I applaud that. And who knows? The fight might happen down the line. If Adesanya beats Whittaker, which is a very possible outcome, then you might see Jones vs. Adesanya because Jones is running out of good competition. So that might be a fight that happens down the line.

“I can see Israel giving him problems. It wouldn’t be fair [to] Jones to sit here and say Adesanya would beat him,” he continued. “But I think it’d be a good fight. I think it’d be more competitive than what people think. I agree with your point [co-host Luis Gomez], I think he does fight to his level. I think it’d be a pretty close fight. I’d see it, I’d pay for it, I’d buy that pay-per-view.”

Whether or not they fight is to be seen. But, it would no doubt be a very interesting fight.