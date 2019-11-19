Michael Bisping Believes Tyson Fury Would Have Success In The UFC

Lineal boxing heavyweight champion, Tyson Fury recently hinted at a possible move to MMA and competing in the UFC. Video then came out of him sparring with Darren Till.

Yet, UFC president, Dana White didn’t seem interested in it as he thought the boxer would get destroyed. Michael Bisping, meanwhile, does not agree with that.

“Absolutely he could,” Bisping said on his Believe You Me podcast of Tyson Fury being a legit threat in MMA (via BJPENN.com). “I truly believe that if you matched him up correctly. Cause there is some good wrestlers like Stipe, for one. He outwrestled Ngannou, Ngannou’s been doing MMA longer than Fury so you’d think he’d outwrestle Fury as well. That just goes without saying, really. And they’re not gonna give Tyson Fury a title fight right off the bat anyway. But then you’ve got other guys. I mean Cormier’s gonna be done soon.”

According to Bisping, the UFC must book fights that are favorable for Tyson Fury to begin with. Then he can be tested against the elite of the division.

“If Tyson Fury was to come over, I’m not gonna say the word ‘groom,’ but they would stagger his matchups and give him logical matchups,” Bisping continued when discussing how Tyson Fury should be booked. “Listen, look at the UFC. People call it the entertainment era and Fury ties into that perfectly. The guy can talk, he can talk sh*t for days. He’s very, very funny. He can put people down, he sings on the microphone. Not only is he the heavyweight champion of the world but he’s massively charismatic. He’s an absolute huge star and if he can come over win a couple of fights and then get a title fight, for the UFC that’s big business. That’d be a massive, massive pay-per-view.”