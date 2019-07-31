Michael Bisping Believes UFC Wouldn’t Allow Khabib vs. Mayweather

Michael Bisping feels Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Floyd Mayweather won’t ever come to fruition.

Nurmagomedov and Mayweather have both hinted at doing battle inside the boxing ring. “The Eagle’s” manager Ali Abdelaziz has even claimed that Mayweather is broke and begging for a bout with Nurmagomedov. Mayweather last competed in an exhibition bout against Tenshin Nasukawa back in Dec. 2018.

Bisping Doubts Khabib vs. Mayweather Takes Place

Speaking to Omnisport, Bisping said that the UFC is likely to prevent Nurmagomedov from facing Mayweather (via Sporting News).

“Mayweather would win, we all know that, but it’s always interesting to see somebody at the top of mixed martial arts taking on a boxer. But I don’t think that’s gonna happen, I really don’t. Mayweather talks about it, Khabib talks about it, I don’t think the UFC will allow it because we’re all under contract with the UFC.”

Bisping said that while Conor McGregor was the exception, he isn’t the rule.

“They broke the mold in doing that with McGregor, I think if they continue to do that and form a pattern then more and more fighters are going to want to do that and it starts creating legal problems with contracts and things like that.”

Nurmagomedov is scheduled to take on Dustin Poirier in a lightweight title unification bout. The fight will headline UFC 242 in Abu Dhabi on Sept. 7.